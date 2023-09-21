Tyreek Hill was limited in practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury

As Tyreek Hill tries to stay on his early-season pace for 2,000 rushing yards, he’s dealing with an injury.

Wednesday’s Miami practice report shows that Hill was limited in practice with an ankle injury. It’s unclear whether and to what extent it will limit him on Sunday against the Broncos.

Hill has 16 catches for 255 yards through two weeks, after being limited to five receptions for 40 yards against the Patriots. He remains on pace for 2,167 yards, but he’s second in the NFL in receiving yards behind Justin Jefferson, who has 300.

If receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is in the concussion protocol, isn’t cleared by Sunday, it will be easier for the Denver defense to focus on taking away Hill without having to worry about Waddle having a huge day.