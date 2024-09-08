 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrique Stevenson pick six gives Bears 24-17 lead in fourth quarter

  
Published September 8, 2024 03:47 PM

The Bears offense is leaving a lot to be desired, but their special teams and defense have given Chicago the lead.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson returned an interception 43 yards for a pick six. And with a two-point conversion, the Bears now lead the Titans 24-17 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Will Levis was strip-sacked on Tennessee’s previous drive, which led to a field goal. He made things worse by inexplicably trying to flip an underhand pass to his left to avoid a sack. But Stevenson was there to pick off the floating ball, returning it down the sideline for a go-ahead touchdown.

Caleb Williams has not had an impressive debut, but he connected with D’Andre Swift on a swing pass for the two-point conversion to put the Bears up by seven.

The Bears are ahead despite gaining just 104 yards of offense so far.