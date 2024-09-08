Tyrique Stevenson pick six gives Bears 24-17 lead in fourth quarter

The Bears offense is leaving a lot to be desired, but their special teams and defense have given Chicago the lead.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson returned an interception 43 yards for a pick six. And with a two-point conversion, the Bears now lead the Titans 24-17 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Will Levis was strip-sacked on Tennessee’s previous drive, which led to a field goal. He made things worse by inexplicably trying to flip an underhand pass to his left to avoid a sack. But Stevenson was there to pick off the floating ball, returning it down the sideline for a go-ahead touchdown.

Caleb Williams has not had an impressive debut, but he connected with D’Andre Swift on a swing pass for the two-point conversion to put the Bears up by seven.

The Bears are ahead despite gaining just 104 yards of offense so far.