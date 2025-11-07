Tyrod Taylor has no injury designation, Jets won’t name QB for Sunday

The Jets will have both of their quarterbacks available for Sunday’s game against the Browns, but they aren’t saying which one of them will be getting the start.

Tyrod Taylor (knee) has no injury designation for the game after a week of full practices. Taylor appeared to be on track to start in Week 8, but wound up inactive because of his knee and Justin Fields had a strong outing in a 39-38 comeback win over the Bengals.

Head coach Aaron Glenn declined to discuss his quarterback plans after the win or at any other point in the last two weeks, and he maintained his line during a Friday press conference.

“Our guys know who’s going to be the quarterback,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “I know who’s going to be the quarterback. It’s just not my responsibility to have to tell you that.”

The Jets listed running back Khalil Herbert (groin), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (concussion), offensive lineman Xavier Newman (ankle), and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) are listed as questionable. Wilson missed the last two games, but has been practicing since the team returned from its bye week and sounded confident that he’ll be playing when he spoke to reporters this week.