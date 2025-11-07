 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrod Taylor has no injury designation, Jets won’t name QB for Sunday

  
Published November 7, 2025 04:17 PM

The Jets will have both of their quarterbacks available for Sunday’s game against the Browns, but they aren’t saying which one of them will be getting the start.

Tyrod Taylor (knee) has no injury designation for the game after a week of full practices. Taylor appeared to be on track to start in Week 8, but wound up inactive because of his knee and Justin Fields had a strong outing in a 39-38 comeback win over the Bengals.

Head coach Aaron Glenn declined to discuss his quarterback plans after the win or at any other point in the last two weeks, and he maintained his line during a Friday press conference.

“Our guys know who’s going to be the quarterback,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “I know who’s going to be the quarterback. It’s just not my responsibility to have to tell you that.”

The Jets listed running back Khalil Herbert (groin), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (concussion), offensive lineman Xavier Newman (ankle), and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) are listed as questionable. Wilson missed the last two games, but has been practicing since the team returned from its bye week and sounded confident that he’ll be playing when he spoke to reporters this week.