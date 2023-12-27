Tyron Smith remains out of practice, and his replacement, Chuma Edoga, was limited

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (back) still isn’t practicing, which is a concern given the team plays on Saturday this week.

He did not play last week after getting an epidural in his back.

He has missed four games this season and 37 since the start of 2020. Smith has not played a full season since 2015, missing games with neck, ankle, hamstring, knee and now back issues.

His backup, Chuma Edoga, was added to the practice report Wednesday with a toe injury that limited him.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) remained a non-participant, and running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) and right guard Zack Martin (rest) were downgraded from limited Tuesday to DNP on Wednesday.

Safety Malik Hooker (ankle) and fullback Hunter Luepke (thigh) had full participation after being estimated as limited Tuesday.