Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz did not practice Wednesday

The Cowboys had three starting offensive linemen sidelined Sunday. Those same three linemen begin the Week 4 work week in the rehab group.

Center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) continue to work their way back from injuries.

Smith dressed but did not play in the loss to the Cardinals. Martin and Biadasz were inactive.

Brock Hoffman started at center, T.J. Bass at right guard and Chuma Edoga at left tackle.

The Cowboys signed center Billy Price earlier in the day, an indication Biadasz needs at least another week or two to get back in the lineup.

Edoga was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an elbow injury.

Those were the team’s only injuries.