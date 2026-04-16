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UCF DE Malachi Lawrence met with 16 NFL teams

  
Published April 16, 2026 04:48 PM

Central Florida edge rusher Malachi Lawrence was busy during the pre-draft process.

Lawrence had top-30 visits with 16 teams, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, as the 2025 All-Big 12 selection traveled to the 49ers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Commanders, Dolphins, Jets, Falcons, Raiders, Ravens, Saints, Seahawks, Titans and Texans.

Lawrence projects as a late first-round or early second-round selection next week.

He played left and right defensive end in his five seasons at UCF, starting the past two seasons in Orlando.

In 2025, he led the team with 11 tackles for losses, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Lawrence finished his career with 20 sacks, 72 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-10 broad jump at the Scouting Combine.