Uchenna Nwosu likely to undergo season-ending surgery

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is expected to need season-ending pectoral surgery, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

“He’s got a pec injury that is going to probably require surgery,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “That’s what we are hearing right now.’’

Nwosu injured his pec in the second quarter while tackling Arizona running back Emari Demercado on Sunday and did not return.

He signed a three-year contract extension with the team in July after he made 9.5 sacks last season.

Nwosu has two sacks and six quarterback hits this season.

“He’s one of the real pillars of this thing,’’ Carroll said. “It’s going to be hard to not have him because he has a great voice and they listen to him. He doesn’t say a lot but when he does he’s strong and firm and that’s leadership and we’re going to miss that. And there’s really no way to replace that. He’s too unique.’’