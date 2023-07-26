Unconcerned about a suspension, Tyreek Hill is “cooperating” with the NFL

The NFL has said nothing about whether it is investigating Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill in connection with a June 18 incident at a South Florida marina. On Wednesday, Hill made it clear that the league is indeed looking into the situation.

Asked about the matter during his first press conference since it occurred, Hill declined to address the incident. He nevertheless shed light on the fact that the NFL has been talking to him about it.

“As far as the story, I’m not here to get into that,” Hill said. “I’m here to play ball. I understand your question totally, but the issue has been resolved, and I’m currently cooperating with the NFL, giving them all the details on what happened on that day.”

Is he concerned about a suspension?

“No,” Hill said. “When I’m able to come here and play ball, I get a chance to get away from all of that at the end of the day. That’s the thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I’m blessed and grateful for that. I just can’t make boneheaded mistakes like that.”

That’s not a reason to not be concerned about a suspension, especially since he admits to making a “boneheaded mistake.” And, again, if the league finds he violated the Personal Conduct Policy, his pre-NFL history of pleading guilty to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend can enhance the punishment.

If the league chooses to proceed, it will propose a punishment to Judge Sue L. Robinson, who then will conduct a hearing, make findings of fact as to what occurred, and reach a decision. The NFL would then resolve any appeal of the discipline; Judge Robinson’s conclusions as to what occurred cannot be altered.