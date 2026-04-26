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Undrafted free agent Lardarius Webb Jr. signs in Baltimore, where his dad played 9 years

  
Published April 26, 2026 06:00 AM

The Ravens are adding a familiar name to their secondary.

Baltimore is signing undrafted free agent defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr., whose father Lardarius Webb Sr. played his entire nine-year career with the Ravens.

Webb Jr. had a long and winding road in college football. He initially committed to Nebraska out of high school but never played there, instead starting his college career at the junior college level at Jones College. He then went to Oklahoma State, then transferred to South Alabama, then finally transferred to Wake Forest for his final season of college football last year.

Webb Jr. can play both cornerback and safety, and he may help his chances of making the roster by playing special teams as well. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 168 pounds, he does not have prototypical NFL size and he’ll have an uphill battle to make it in Baltimore, but he’ll have plenty of Ravens fans rooting for him to become the second Lardarius Webb roaming their secondary.