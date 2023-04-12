 Skip navigation
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid cleared to return from last season’s back injury

  
Published April 12, 2023 09:09 AM
The doctor for Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is telling NFL teams he’s good to go after a back injury suffered in November.

Dr. Robert Watkins sent a letter to NFL teams telling them Kincaid should be considered fully cleared to play.

“Dalton Kincaid sustained a back injury while playing football on 11/26/2022,” the letter said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Subsequent MRIs have shown appropriating healing and he has been asymptomatic with no pain and no limitation of function for at least 3 months. He is cleared to play football with no restrictions.”

Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns for the Utes in 2022. He suffered the back injury in Utah’s final regular-season game and played through it in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but the injury forced him to miss the Rose Bowl.

A potential first-round pick, Kincaid visited the Bengals today and has visits scheduled with the Patriots and Packers.