Vehicle carrying Jones family hit by a rising barricade outside Levi’s Stadium

A vehicle carrying part of the Jones family was struck by a rising barricade outside Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Shy Anderson Jr., the son of Charlotte, were in the car at the time. Jerry and Stephen Jones were among those in the other vehicle in the caravan.

There were no injuries, but Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were evaluated by team medical staff.

They then went to the visiting owners’ suite for kickoff.

Jerry Jr. is chief sales and marketing officer and a co-owner; Charlotte is chief brand officer and co-owner; and Anderson is a scouting assistant for the team.