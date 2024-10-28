 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vehicle carrying Jones family hit by a rising barricade outside Levi’s Stadium

  
Published October 27, 2024 08:40 PM

A vehicle carrying part of the Jones family was struck by a rising barricade outside Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Shy Anderson Jr., the son of Charlotte, were in the car at the time. Jerry and Stephen Jones were among those in the other vehicle in the caravan.

There were no injuries, but Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were evaluated by team medical staff.

They then went to the visiting owners’ suite for kickoff.

Jerry Jr. is chief sales and marketing officer and a co-owner; Charlotte is chief brand officer and co-owner; and Anderson is a scouting assistant for the team.