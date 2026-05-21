Vic Fangio on retirement rumors: I’m good for another two years at least

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio contemplated retirement after Philadelphia won the Super Bowl LIX. A report this offseason indicated Fangio would step away after the playoff loss to the 49ers.

Fangio remains as the team’s defensive coordinator, and on Thursday he addressed the offseason rumors of his departure.

“No, I wasn’t close,” Fangio said, via video from NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’ve had those thoughts the last few years. Every year at the end of the year I just think about it. I never really got serious to where I would have done it, and it was no different than I did after the ’24 season, after the ’23 season. I told the players the other day that we had our annual physical — we get physicals as coaches — and the docs told me I was reverse aging with my lab work and everything that came up. So, I told them, ‘You guys are stuck with me for a while, a long while.’”

Fangio, 67, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints in 1986. He was head coach of the Broncos for three seasons and has served as an NFL defensive coordinator for 22 seasons, going on 23.

He is entering his third season as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, and Fangio said this won’t be his last despite his birth certificate telling him to “consider it.”

“I still like doing it,” Fangio said. “I like the group of guys we have. I like working with them. I still like the challenge of the job. Work for a good organization. It’s just something I think you’ll always think about at the end of the year. But in the end, I didn’t come close to doing it, and I really don’t foresee myself doing it [any time soon]. I’m good for two years at least.”

The Eagles have finished second and fifth in points allowed during Fangio’s two seasons with the team.