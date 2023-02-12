 Skip navigation
Vic Fangio wraps up Eagles consulting role Sunday, set to join Dolphins this week

  
Published February 12, 2023 05:09 AM
Vic Fangio agreed to a deal to become the Dolphins defensive coordinator earlier this month, but he hasn’t officially joined the team yet.

That will change after Super Bowl LVII. Fangio has been working in a consulting role for the Eagles that will wrap up with Sunday’s game and then he will be free to fully commit himself to his new job.

According to multiple reports, Fangio’s role with the Eagles has involved helping the offense with self-scouting and preparing for the Steve Spagnuolo-led Chiefs defense that he faced many times while serving as the Broncos head coach.

If the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Fangio will be eligible for the first Super Bowl ring of his long NFL coaching career.