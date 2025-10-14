Video of fight at Bears-Commanders highlights downside of attending games

Thousands routinely flock to attend NFL games, despite the expense and the widespread availability of all games on TV, in ultra-high definition.

Beyond that, there’s a chance of ending up in an altercation with someone who has had too much beer and/or who is too big of an asshole.

Video is circulating from a fight on Monday night at the Bears-Commanders game. While it’s not the worst thing that could happen at the worst venue in the league, the risk of getting injured in a fight is something that anyone who goes to an NFL game assumes.

It’s fair to ask why there isn’t a greater security presence in place to intervene when fights happen. We’ve seen many incidents like this over the years. The teams are on notice of the possibility that folks who have been buying overpriced beer in the stadium (and/or drinking whatever they brought to the tailgate) will start trouble. Because trouble often starts.

Some would say that whoever buys a ticket to the games knows the risk. That if you get injured or worse maybe it just wasn’t your day. Others would say there’s a far greater responsibility for those who collect big money from the public in exchange for the ability to watch a football game in person.

Frankly, based on videos like the one from last night, it’s amazing so many people still go.