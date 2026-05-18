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Vikings and Ravens will practice together in August

  
Published May 18, 2026 03:39 PM

The Vikings will only have one home preseason game this summer, but they’ll get more than one day of work against their opponents that week.

The team announced that they will have two days of joint practices with the Ravens. They are set to work with the AFC North team on August 19 and 20 with the preseason game between the teams scheduled for August 22.

Joint practices have been a regular occurrence during Vikings’ camp in recent years. They have also worked with the Patriots, Browns, Titans, and Cardinals in recent seasons.

The Vikings will visit the Giants and Broncos in their first and third preseason games this summer. The Ravens will be hosting the Eagles and Commanders.