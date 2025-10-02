 Skip navigation
Vikings-Browns has the lowest over-under of the 2025 NFL season

  
Published October 2, 2025 08:29 AM

The Vikings and Browns will meet on Sunday in London. Carson Wentz vs. Dillon Gabriel. Don’t expect much offense.

The over-under for the Vikings-Browns game is set at 36.5, which is the lowest total for any game so far this season.

Previously, the lowest total for the 2025 season was 38 for the Week One game between the Steelers and Jets. In that one, the over hit easily as the Steelers won 34-32.

With Joe Flacco at quarterback, the Browns have averaged 14 points a game, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Gabriel could give their offense a spark, but the more likely result is that Gabriel can’t put many points on the board, while the Browns’ defense keeps them in a close and low-scoring game.