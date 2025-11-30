Vikings C Ryan Kelly ruled out with hip injury, Seahawks lead 26-0

The injury situation for the Vikings is getting worse.

Center Ryan Kelly has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks with a hip injury.

Michael Jurgens has come in to replace him.

Kelly has already missed substantial time this season due to concussions.

The Vikings also started the day without left tackle Christian Darrisaw and guard Donovan Jackson, who were inactive due to injury.

Minnesota running back Aaron Jones also suffered a shoulder injury during the contest.

It’s been an ugly offensive performance for Minnesota, with undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer making his first start. He’s thrown three interceptions, as Seattle leads 26-0 in the fourth quarter.