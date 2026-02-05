Vikings hire Matt Thomas as football administration consultant

The Vikings have brought in an experienced personnel executive to help the team handle their football business in the wake of firing General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The team announced that they have hired Matt Thomas as a football administration consultant. Thomas served as the Seahawks’ vice president of football operations from 2013-2024.

Thomas oversaw the team’s salary cap and contract negotiations while in that role and will assist executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski in his new role. Brzezinski will be handling the General Manager responsibilities through free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

A search for a new GM is expected to get underway in Minnesota after the draft.