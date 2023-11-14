Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks exits hospital after surgery for compartment syndrome

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was released from the hospital earlier today, after surgery to repair compartment syndrome in his leg.

Hicks suffered the leg injury that triggered runaway swelling in his leg. It can be serious, and potentially fatal, if not repaired.

Via ESPN.com, Hicks suffered a shin contusion during Sunday’s win over the Saints. He participated in 23 more snaps before leaving the game.

Hicks had surgery after the game. He spent two nights in the hospital.

The Vikings have added linebacker Anthony Barr to the roster, given Hicks’s condition. Barr was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014. He returns to a much different defense than the one to which he was accustomed.