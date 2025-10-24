Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw, TE Josh Oliver are questionable to return

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw was questionable to play after popping up on the injury report on Wednesday. He went through an extensive pregame workout and started Thursday night.

But Darrisaw played only nine snaps.

He left after aggravating his knee and is questionable to return.

The Vikings have moved Justin Skule to left tackle and Walter Rouse is playing right tackle. Starting right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) is inactive.

Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (foot) is also questionable.

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) left shortly after safety Derwin James (ankle) and both are questionable to return as well. Rookie RJ Mickens, who had played only 45 snaps this season, is in the game.