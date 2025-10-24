 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw, TE Josh Oliver are questionable to return

  
Published October 23, 2025 09:26 PM

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw was questionable to play after popping up on the injury report on Wednesday. He went through an extensive pregame workout and started Thursday night.

But Darrisaw played only nine snaps.

He left after aggravating his knee and is questionable to return.

The Vikings have moved Justin Skule to left tackle and Walter Rouse is playing right tackle. Starting right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) is inactive.

Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (foot) is also questionable.

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) left shortly after safety Derwin James (ankle) and both are questionable to return as well. Rookie RJ Mickens, who had played only 45 snaps this season, is in the game.