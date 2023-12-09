Vikings OC Wes Phillips arrested for DWI, still traveling with team to Las Vegas

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Phillips was arrested for DWI, a misdemeanor, after Minnesota police pulled him over on Friday night. He was released on bond.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the Vikings said in a statement on Saturday. “This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips is in his second season as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator. He previously spent three years on the Rams’ staff, five in Washington and seven in Dallas. He is the son of former NFL head coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of former NFL head coach Bum Phillips.