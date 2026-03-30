Vikings plan to exercise fifth-year option on receiver Jordan Addison

The Vikings have until May 1 to exercise the fifth-year option on 2023 first-round draft pick Jordan Addison. And they plan to do so.

“He’s a really important player for us, an impact player,” Vikings executive V.P. of football operations Rob Brzezinski said Monday, via Vikings.com. “We’re definitely exercising the option. For sure. The deadline for that is after the draft.”

Brzezinski’s express reference to the draft could prompt some to wonder whether Addison could be traded before or during the draft. They’re already paying Justin Jefferson $35 million per year at the position, and Addison is currently eligible for a new deal.

Addison’s fifth-year option will guarantee him a 2027 base salary of $18 million.

In three seasons, Addison has generated solid but not spectacular numbers. He had 911 receiving yards on 70 catches as a rookie, with 10 touchdowns. In 2024, that dipped to 875 yards and 63 catches, with nine receiving touchdowns. In 2025, he had only 42 catches for 610 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

His 65-yard touchdown run on Christmas clinched a win over the Lions, and ended Detroit’s playoff chances.

Addison missed the first three games of the 2025 season due to a suspension arising from a guilty plea to a DUI-related offense.