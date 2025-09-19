Vikings rule out J.J. McCarthy, Justin Skule, Ryan Kelly

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) returned to practice on Friday as a full participant. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Darrisaw missed Thursday’s session but was a full participant on Wednesday.

The Vikings ruled out center Ryan Kelly (concussion), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (concussion). Kelly and Skule had limited practice time Friday but did not clear concussion protocol.

Veteran backup Carson Wentz will start for McCarthy, who missed practice all week.

Linebacker Austin Keys (groin) safety Harrison Smith (illness) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) are questionable. Van Ginkel was a full participant on Friday, while Keys and Harrison were limited.

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (oblique) returned to full participation on Friday and does not have an injury designation.