Vikings sign fourth-round DB Khyree Jackson to his rookie deal

  
Published May 28, 2024 07:24 PM

The Vikings signed fourth-round defensive back Khyree Jackson on Tuesday, the team announced.

Minnesota now has five of seven selections signed, with only first-rounders J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner unsigned. The Vikings previously signed sixth-round offensive tackle Walter Rouse, sixth-round kicker Will Reichard, seventh-round offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and seventh-round defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez.

Jackson will compete for significant playing time with the Vikings. They have plenty of questions about the depth chart with Byron Murphy, who they signed in free agency in 2023, free agent signee Shaquill Griffin, Akayleb Evans, Mekhi Blackmon and Andrew Booth Jr. also in the competition.

In 2023 at Oregon, Jackson started all 12 games and led the team with three interceptions. He also totaled 34 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and seven pass breakups. He also played at Alabama.