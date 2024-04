The Vikings signed punter Seth Vernon on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Vernon went undrafted in 2022 before signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State.

The Falcons cut Vernon before the start of the season.

He has never punted in a regular-season game.

In 2021 at Portland State, Vernon’s 44.9 yards per punt average ranked sixth in the nation.

He joins Ryan Wright at the position for the Vikings.