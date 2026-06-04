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Vikings sign WRs Michael Briscoe, Trayvon Rudolph

  
Published June 4, 2026 12:44 PM

The Vikings have made their first roster moves since hiring Nolan Teasley as their General Manager.

They announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receivers Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph. Both players initially signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted this year and Teasley was in the Seattle front office before being hired by the Vikings.

Briscoe caught 43 passes for 779 yards and seven touchdowns at Cal Poly last season. Rudolph had 39 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns and he also returned a kickoff for a touchdown while at Toledo.

The Vikings waived wide receiver Joaquin Davis in a corresponding move.