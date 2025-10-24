Vikings take advantage of takeaway to close to within 24-10
The Vikings cut the Chargers’ lead to 24-10 thanks to help from the home team.
Minnesota decided to have Will Reichard kick a 32-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 14. The Chargers, though, had too many players on the field.
The Vikings took the points off the board, and on fourth-and-goal from the 9, Carson Wentz was sacked by Daiyan Henley. Defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, though, was called for illegal contact on Jordan Addison.
The Vikings took advantage, with Wentz hitting Addison for a 4-yard touchdown.
The six-play, 26-yard scoring drive was set up by Joshua Metellus’ interception of Justin Herbert.
Wentz is now 13-of-21 for 130 yards.
The Vikings have ruled out left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) and the Chargers have ruled out safety Derwin James (ankle).