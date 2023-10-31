Vikings trade guard Ezra Cleveland to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Veteran guard Ezra Cleveland is leaving Minnesota for Jacksonville.

Cleveland has been traded from the Vikings to the Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old Cleveland was a 2020 sixth-round draft pick of the Vikings who is in the final season of his rookie contract. He has started six games this season but missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

The Vikings likely felt that their line didn’t miss much without Cleveland and that it was time to move on, while the Jaguars wanted to add some offensive line depth for a playoff run, and so it’s a trade that both sides will see as a win.