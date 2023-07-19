 Skip navigation
Vikings waive John Reid

  
Published July 19, 2023 04:51 PM

With training camp about to start, the Vikings have moved on from one of their defensive backs.

Minnesota announced on Wednesday that the team has waived cornerback John Reid.

The Vikings claimed Reid off waivers in May after the Falcons let him go. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Reid began his career with the Texans but has also spent time with the Seahawks and Titans.

In 2022, he appeared in three games for Tennessee and recorded five total tackles with a QB hit.

Reid played 13 games with one start for Houston as a rookie and 11 games with two starts for Seattle in 2021.