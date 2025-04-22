Vikings waive OL Trevor Reid with non-football injury designation

The Vikings waived offensive lineman Trevor Reid with a non-football injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Reid signed with the Vikings in January after a season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League. He also had workouts with the Colts and Bengals before joining Minnesota.

He started all 18 regular-season games and the Western semifinal for the Riders, and the team nominated him for the league’s most outstanding rookie award. The Riders own his CFL rights through February 2026.

Reid signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent training camp with the Falcons that season.

Reid played three seasons (2020-2022) at Louisville.