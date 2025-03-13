 Skip navigation
Vikings will trade or release C Garrett Bradbury

  
Published March 13, 2025 04:36 PM

The arrival of a new starting center in Minnesota means that the incumbent starting center will be changing his address.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Vikings will release center Garrett Bradbury, unless a trade materializes.

A first-round pick in 2019, Bradbury became an immediate starter. He signed a three-year, $15.25 million contract in 2023; one year remains on the deal, at $5.25 million.

Moving on will create $5.25 million in cap space, but will entail a dead-money charge of $2.442 million.

Bradbury lost his starting spot the moment the Vikings agreed to terms with Ryan Kelly, a first-round pick of the Colts in 2016. It’s part of an effort to overhaul the interior of the Minnesota offensive line, which will benefit from a higher level of skill — and from an enhanced dirtbag quotient.