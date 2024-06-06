 Skip navigation
Vikings will wear all-white alternate uniforms in Week 15

  
Published June 6, 2024 08:24 AM

The Vikings unveiled new alternate uniforms on Thursday.

The team teased the release of the look on social media before releasing shots of players sporting the new threads. They will sport the all-white look for their Week 15 Monday Night Football home game against the Bears.

In addition to white jerseys and pants, the alternate uniforms — the team is calling it their Winter Warrior look — will also include a white helmet that features the team’s trademark horn outlined in purple.

The Vikings also sported throwback uniforms during the 2023 season, so the addition of the new alternate look gives them a variety of options to use over the course of the coming season.