Von Miller expects to avoid PUP, calls his knee “all healed up”

Von Miller’s timeline for a return started with a Week 6 at the latest proclamation. Then, Week 1 became the target .

Now?

Miller said he’s ready to get on the field at training camp, expecting to avoid the active/physically unable to perform list. If Miller doesn’t start camp on the active/PUP list, then the Bills can’t use the reserve/PUP designation on him to start the season.

“I have good information from my doctor, and my knee is all healed up,” Miller told Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News this weekend following Miller’s pass rush summit in suburban Las Vegas. “It’s all about me and how confident I can be [over] the next three months.”

Miller tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The first time he tore his ACL, on Dec. 22, 2013, he returned for the Broncos’ season opener on Sept. 7, 2014.

“You kind of know what to expect,” Miller said, having gone through the rehab previously. “You kind of realize the weight of what’s going on. You’re not thinking about how tough shit is. You’re anticipating what’s going to happen next [and saying], ‘I know I’m supposed to be here at three months, here at four months and here at six months,’ and I just focus on where I’m at and the emotional part of it and the mental part of it because those are the things I can control.”

Position drills and conditioning are the next steps in Miller’s rehab.

“Now I . . . need to start transitioning back into a football player and not just a guy who is rehabbing and getting my leg strong,” Miller told O’Halloran. “Hopefully I can do that for the next two months, and I’ll be ready on the third month.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can. Whether I’m ready to go in Week 1 or not, I’m at peace because I know I’m doing everything I can to have success.”

The Bills open the season against the Jets on Sept. 11.