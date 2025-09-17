Wan’Dale Robinson, Andrew Thomas limited at Giants practice

The Giants’ first injury report for this week’s game against the Chiefs includes a number of players from the offensive side of the ball.

Wan’Dale Robinson (foot), who had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, is one of three wide receivers listed as limited participants. Darius Slayton (groin, calf) and Gunner Olszewski (back) are the other wideouts in that group.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) was a limited participant. He has yet to play in a game this season. Left guard Jon Runyan (back) and center John Michael Schmitz (toe) were also limited.

Running backs Tyrone Tracy (calf) and Cam Skattebo (ankle) are also on the report. Tracy was limited and Skattebo was a full participant.

Linebacker Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles (calf), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), and linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion, eye) were out of practice. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) was limited and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (knee) was listed as full.