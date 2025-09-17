 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wan’Dale Robinson, Andrew Thomas limited at Giants practice

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:00 PM

The Giants’ first injury report for this week’s game against the Chiefs includes a number of players from the offensive side of the ball.

Wan’Dale Robinson (foot), who had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, is one of three wide receivers listed as limited participants. Darius Slayton (groin, calf) and Gunner Olszewski (back) are the other wideouts in that group.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) was a limited participant. He has yet to play in a game this season. Left guard Jon Runyan (back) and center John Michael Schmitz (toe) were also limited.

Running backs Tyrone Tracy (calf) and Cam Skattebo (ankle) are also on the report. Tracy was limited and Skattebo was a full participant.

Linebacker Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles (calf), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), and linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion, eye) were out of practice. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) was limited and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (knee) was listed as full.