Wan’Dale Robinson: Titans told me they need somebody always being open for Cam Ward

New Titans wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson knows the franchise is being built around last year’s first overall draft pick, quarterback Cam Ward. And Robinson says he’s the right guy to become Ward’s favorite target.

Robinson said the Titans’ coaching staff has made clear to him that Ward needs a receiver he can rly on, and Robinson said he believes he’ll be the receiver consistently open when Ward looks downfield.

“If you just watch the tape, him being able to create plays outside of the pocket, that’s what really stands out,” Robinson said, via ESPN. “For me, being that valuable target, always being able to be open for a guy. They told me that they needed somebody like that. So that was really what got me, and just being able to grow with a young quarterback to see where he can get to.”

Robinson said he’ll have plenty of balls thrown his way if he plays the way he needs to play.

“My job is to get open,” Robinson said. “Just go out there and get open for Cam, and the targets will come.”

Having previously played for Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Robinson says he knows exactly what his job is in the offense. And Robinson’s biggest job is to make Ward better.