Wanya Morris out for season with knee injury suffered Sunday night

The Chiefs are down another offensive lineman.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wanya Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com adds that while Morris’ ACL appears to be intact, there is additional ligament damage. Morris and the team are still considering medical options.

Morris went down on the first play from scrimmage on Sunday night. While head coach Andy Reid didn’t have confirmation of Morris’ injury during his Monday news conference, he did note that the prognosis “did not look good.”

Undrafted rookie Esa Pole replaced Morris at left tackle in the contest, with Reid saying on Monday that Pole “did a nice job for what he was asked to do.”

“After the game I mentioned I was proud of him because he had no reps in practice for the most part and then just a couple fill-in things,” Reid said on Monday. “We just picked him back up here and he again had limited reps and jumps in and I mean he’s a rookie. He jumps in and did some pretty good things against what I think is a pretty good football player.”

With starting left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist and Morris now out, Pole could be in position to start for the Chiefs moving forward if right tackle Jawaan Taylor remains out. Jaylon Moore, who started at left tackle during Simmons’ absence earlier this year, was at right tackle on Sunday night.