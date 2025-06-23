Washington names draft room after Hall of Fame G.M. Bobby Beathard

Washington has honored one of the most critical executives in franchise history.

The franchise announced on Monday that its draft room is now named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who served as the team’s General Manager from 1978-1988.

Beathard presided over a particularly successful stretch of Washington football, as the team won Super Bowl XVII to cap the 1982 season and Super Bowl XXII to finish the 1987 season. Washington was also NFC Champion in 1983.

Beathard previously won a pair of Super Bowls in the 70s with the Dolphins as the club’s director of player personnel.

He then went on to be the Chargers’ G.M. from 1990-2000.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, Beathard died at the age of 86 in January 2023.

Beathard’s son, Jeff, is a national scout for the Commanders and his grandson, C.J., was most recently with the Jaguars as a backup quarterback.