 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Washington names draft room after Hall of Fame G.M. Bobby Beathard

  
Published June 23, 2025 03:10 PM

Washington has honored one of the most critical executives in franchise history.

The franchise announced on Monday that its draft room is now named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who served as the team’s General Manager from 1978-1988.

Beathard presided over a particularly successful stretch of Washington football, as the team won Super Bowl XVII to cap the 1982 season and Super Bowl XXII to finish the 1987 season. Washington was also NFC Champion in 1983.

Beathard previously won a pair of Super Bowls in the 70s with the Dolphins as the club’s director of player personnel.

He then went on to be the Chargers’ G.M. from 1990-2000.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, Beathard died at the age of 86 in January 2023.

Beathard’s son, Jeff, is a national scout for the Commanders and his grandson, C.J., was most recently with the Jaguars as a backup quarterback.