 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Washington will not retain senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes

  
Published May 9, 2024 02:12 PM

With the draft complete, the Commanders are making some changes to their front office.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Washington will not renew the contract of senior director of player personnel, Eric Stokes.

Stokes joined the team in 2020 as director of pro personnel, following head coach Ron Rivera from the Panthers. Stokes was Carolina’s director of college scouting from 2016-2019.

Stokes was a Seahawks fifth-round pick in 1997 and appeared in 11 games over two seasons. He then began his scouting career with Seattle in 2000. He’s also spent time with the Buccaneers and Dolphins.