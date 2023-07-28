 Skip navigation
We played the Crossover Grid on PFT Live, again

  
Published July 27, 2023 08:23 PM

Another day, another special PFT edition of the Crossover Grid.

Chris Simms and I cracked the nine-square puzzle on Thursday’s PFT Live. You can play along with us, by watching the attached video and visiting the special PFT edition of the grid.

You also can play the daily version of the game, which I solved in record time, for me.

On Friday’s PFT Live, we’ll be pressing pause on the Crossover Grid. Instead, Myles Simmons and I will instead be answering Back to the Future trivia questions. Tune in Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock or SiriusXM 85.

There will be new Crossover Grids every day. Check them out, and test your knowledge of who played where and what they did.