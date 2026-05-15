Week 16 has four options for the two Saturday NFL Network games

NFL Network lost its schedule-release show. It’s nevertheless gaining a late-season Saturday doubleheader.

In Week 16, on the day after Christmas, NFLN will televise a game at 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. ET.

The schedule identifies four potential games for the two slots: Buccaneers-Falcons, Bengals-Colts, Commanders-Vikings, and Panthers Steelers.

The decision as to which games will slide from Sunday to Saturday will be made during the season.

Coupled with a Thursday night game and three Christmas Eve games, Week 16 will have 10 total windows — one more than Thanksgiving week. That leaves only eight games to be played on the Saturday afternoon windows.