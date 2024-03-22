Welsh rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit to visit Browns, Jets in bid for NFL career

Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit took part in UCF’s Pro Day workout this week and the next step in his bid for an NFL career will come with visits to a pair of teams.

NFL UK announced that Rees-Zammit, who joined the league’s International Player Pathway Program in January, will visit with the Browns and Jets. He is expected to visit with other teams as well after running the 40 in 4.43 seconds during this week’s workout.

Rees-Zammit is trying out for a role as a running back, wide receiver and/or returner and said he thinks there are “transferrable skills” between the two sports.

“Catching kickoffs, catch and kick receipts, punt receipts, there’s a lot of transferable skills, and I think running back shows up probably best, getting the ball in my hand early, being able to pick a gap, being able to be aware of the surroundings,” Rees-Zammit said, via Rob Maadi of the Associated Press.

NFL rules changed this season to allow for each team to have a 17th spot on their practice squad reserved for an international player and those players would also have roster exemptions for the offseason and training camp. That would seem to boost Rees-Zammit’s chances of finding a place to continue his pursuit of a life in professional football.