West Virginia QB Garrett Greene will try to make Bucs’ roster as an undrafted WR

Garrett Greene played quarterback at West Virginia. He will try to make it in the NFL at wide receiver, having signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

He saw the writing on the wall as soon as his college career ended and began his pre-draft training for the transition.

“It’s hard to make the NFL as a 5-foot-10 quarterback,” Greene told Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. “When I started playing football in middle school, high school, I also played receiver and am pretty comfortable with doing that. I just thought it was my best way to make an impact on an NFL roster.”

Greene moved to quarterback as a high school sophomore.

He appeared in 45 games at West Virginia, throwing for 5,370 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushing for another 2,136 yards and 28 touchdowns. Greene also caught four passes for 32 yards, all coming during the 2022 season.

Greene followed new Bucs offensive quality control coach Blaine Stewart from West Virginia.

Greene said he has drawn inspiration from Julian Edelman, who also was a 5-foot-10 quarterback in college.

“That’s the guy, I wouldn’t say idolized, but the guy I’m trying to model my trajectory on,” Greene said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.