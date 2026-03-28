What are the issues in the NFL, NFLRA tug of war?

The rhetoric has ramped up in recent days between the NFL and NFL Referees Association. With the two sides pushing different versions as to why the talks have bogged down to a standstill, it’s important to focus on the heart of the ongoing tug of war.

A recent item from Football Zebras explores the sticking points.

Per the article posted on Thursday, the league has offered a compensation bump of 6.7 percent. The NFLRA wants 10.3 percent. The gap (abacus engaged) is 3.6 percent. Obviously, that becomes a larger number when converted to total dollars, especially with average compensation for the officials at $350,000 as of 2025.

Another point of contention comes from the ability to cut the cord on officials during their first three years in the NFL. Per Football Zebras, the two sides agreed to give the league that power in the current CBA. However, the NFLRA claims the league has failed to provide additional training and development resources for the officials in their probationary period.

Then there’s the effort by the NFL to invade the dead period between the end of football season and May 15. Currently, the officials are off limits during that window. The league wants to waive that rule for officials in the probationary period who did not earn a postseason assignment. The NFLRA has to date refused.

That last point highlights the risk that both sides are taking by not working out their differences quietly. The more the league talks about wanting more access to officials during the three-month dead period, the more the media and fans will begin to say, “Why in the hell is there a three-month dead period?”

The officials should be full-time, year-round employees. And they should be paid accordingly, enough to get them to give up their primary jobs.

Here’s how that arrangement could look. They’d live in a central location, somewhere like Dallas or Kansas City. Every week (Tuesday and/or Wednesday), they’d meet in the same room at the same time for a comprehensive review of any/all issues from the prior week of games that require emphasis in order to ensure consistency. They’d spend the rest of the time between games studying calls from the prior week, staying up to speed on the many requirements of the rule book, keeping themselves in peak physical condition, and getting a little rest so that they’ll be mentally ready to go when the next game begins.

After each season, they’d spend their time preparing for the next one. The NFL could develop a virtual reality simulation that would expose them to every possible scenario that could play out during a game. Through that system, they’d work on spotting fouls and making calls amid a sea of humanity moving faster than the human eye can see. They’d be directly involved in the offseason rulemaking process, which (thanks to the dead period) necessarily excludes them.

They’d work offseason practices. Those that need more live reps could be assigned to the UFL.

And, yes, there would still be time for a break, similar to the break the players get.

It’s not complicated. But it also wouldn’t be cheap. The job would have to pay enough to get the officials to move to the city the NFL chooses to be the headquarters for all officials. To get them to give up other jobs that entail far less accountability, and thus a significantly reduced risk of termination.

The minimum salary for a first-year player in 2026 is $885,000, even if he never sets foot on the field during a game. The officials — who work every snap of every game — should get at least that much. For that kind of pay, the league would easily find a full slate of individuals who would make the commitment all players make. Move to a new city. Commit fully to one profession. Make that job not just the top priority but the only one.

It likely would require a transition period for many of the officials who have been operating for years under the part-time rules. The 17 referees, who have earned their white hats, would perhaps have lesser off-season requirements. And maybe they wouldn’t be required to move. (They could participate in the weekly in-season sessions by Zoom.)

For all new officials, however, the full-time rules would become the new reality. If you want to be an NFL official, this is how it works. And if the gig pays enough, the NFL would still be able to attract the best of the best.

Would it result in no mistakes ever being made? No. Would it create the impression that the NFL is doing everything it can to achieve perfection, even if perfection at all times is impossible? Absolutely.

And that would be a far better look than having a roster of officials who are treating officiating as a hobby that pays extremely well, as hobbies go.

The job is far too important to be second fiddle. It needs to be the only fiddle. At a time when the NFL and NFLRA are fiddling with the contours of the part-time profession, everyone with an interest in the integrity of the game should be demanding more.