What is Connor Williams’ future after “pretty significant” ACL tear?

Center Connor Williams is one of the top remaining free agents. The question isn’t as much when he will sign but if he will sign with anyone this offseason?

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called Williams’ torn ACL “pretty significant.”

His interview on Miami television station WSVN came this weekend after Louis Riddick of ESPN speculated whether Williams’ injury might be career-threatening.

“So Connor had a pretty significant knee injury. Without getting into his private business, it was a significant knee injury,” Rosenhaus said in the TV interview. “So, he’s taking his time with his rehab. I don’t think his immediate plan is to sign with the Dolphins or any team right now. I think he’s focused on his medical situation — getting healthy — and then see where he stands at that point. So, it’s not going to be any time soon that we see Connor Williams signing with an NFL team.”

Williams injured his knee in a Dec. 11 game against the Titans.

The Dolphins have replaced him, signing former Titans center Aaron Brewer to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Williams moved from guard to center after signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 and became a solid starting center.