While there’s no official rotation, NFL feels “great” about Las Vegas as Super Bowl host

Much like with Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium, the Super Bowl will return to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium after just five years in February 2029.

With the league’s positive experience in putting on its biggest game in Las Vegas back in early 2024, NFL EVP of club business, international and league events Peter O’Reilly said on Monday that the process to bring the Super Bowl back to Southern Nevada started shortly after the confetti came down on the Chiefs.

“Las Vegas, this is a great sports and entertainment mecca,” O’Reilly said. “They know how to put on big events.

“We learned a ton, and it all worked really well. So frankly, right after that game, the process started, and the conversations started of, what’s the right year? What’s the right timing? And that leads us to today. There’s just so many reasons on that list that Las Vegas makes sense — not only for the league, our clubs, but our partners and our fans.”

If it sounds like Las Vegas is going to be in the regular rotation for hosting the Super Bowl, O’Reilly would object to that characterization for one specific reason.

“We don’t have any formal rotation,” O’Reilly said. “We really take it a year at a time, evaluate cities. Every summer, we send an expression of interest out to all 32 clubs. They let us know what events — Super Bowl and otherwise — they’re interested in. So, I think we and Las Vegas were always on [an] audition, if you will. Every Super Bowl is that chance — if we don’t together raise the bar, then we’re not doing our job, and maybe it doesn’t return. So, that’s the mode we’re in.

“Certainly, we feel great about Las Vegas as a Super Bowl host. That’s very evident coming back as quickly as we are. But we, and I think the membership, is not in a rotation mode. It’s about identifying what’s the right city at the right time to continue to grow Super Bowl.”