 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wil Lutz named AFC special teams player of the month for October

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:22 PM

The Broncos went 4-0 in October and their kicking game was a significant reason why.

Now, Wil Lutz has been named AFC special theism player of the month.

Lutz hit all six of his field goal attempts in October, including a pair of game-winners. He also connected on all nine of his extra-point attempts.

Additionally, Lutz was one of two kickers to hit two field goals of at least 55 yards during the month.

This is the second time Lutz has been named special teams player of the month with the Broncos, also earning the honor in November 2023.