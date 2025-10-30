Wil Lutz named AFC special teams player of the month for October

The Broncos went 4-0 in October and their kicking game was a significant reason why.

Now, Wil Lutz has been named AFC special theism player of the month.

Lutz hit all six of his field goal attempts in October, including a pair of game-winners. He also connected on all nine of his extra-point attempts.

Additionally, Lutz was one of two kickers to hit two field goals of at least 55 yards during the month.

This is the second time Lutz has been named special teams player of the month with the Broncos, also earning the honor in November 2023.