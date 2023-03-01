Will Anderson says it would “mean a lot” to go No. 1 overall to the Bears

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Anderson says it would “mean a lot” to go No. 1 overall to the Bears

  
Published March 1, 2023 04:53 AM
nbc_pft_andersoninterview_230301
March 1, 2023 09:34 AM
Will Anderson Jr. tells his best Nick Saban story and how he eventually earned the fiery head coach's respect, shares how he ended up with the Crimson Tide as a Georgia native, and how he’ll be a leader in the NFL.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson has met with seven teams so far at the NFL Scouting Combine. He won’t last until the seventh selection.

Anderson is expected to be the first non-quarterback off the board on draft day.

“It means a lot,” Anderson said Wednesday. “That just shows all your hard work has been paying off. All the sacrifices, blood, sweat and tears you’ve been doing to get up into this moment, it’s super exciting, and it’s a blessing.”

The Bears are one of the teams Anderson has spent time with this week. They hold the No. 1 selection and aren’t expected to draft a quarterback, so if they don’t trade the pick, Anderson could be their choice.

“It would mean a lot,” Anderson said. “Just all my hard work paying off, and just to have that spot, it’s big time and I’ll be really appreciative if I do have that opportunity.”

Anderson also spoke highly about the Texans, who hold the No. 2 choice, and the Cardinals, who are third. He isn’t likely to last beyond the third pick.

Anderson is in a strong class of edge rushers, but he tops the list.

In 2021, as a sophomore, he led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) in winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He finished his career with 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles for loss and was the first player in Crimson Tide history to become a two-time Unanimous All-American.

“All these guys are great -- very athletic, can pass rush,” Anderson said of the class of edge rushers. “I’m super excited. All the work has been good. I feel like what I bring to the table -- just consistency, being humble, whatever culture I’m in, I’m going to do things the right way -- I think that’s what sets me apart.”

Anderson said he plans to do “just about everything” at the combine. He’s in the linebacker group, which works out Thursday.