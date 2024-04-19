Will Chargers use fifth overall pick on a wide receiver?

It seems a given that three quarterbacks will go in the top-three picks. The Cardinals hold the fourth pick, and they could trade the choice to a quarterback-needy team.

Either way, whether the Cardinals use the choice or trade it, at least one of the top receiver prospects — LSU’s Malik Nabers and/or Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. — will be there for the Chargers at No. 5.

The Chargers are in need of a receivers, having moved on from their top-two receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, earlier this offseason. Quentin Johnston, the team’s first-round draft pick last year, currently is atop the Chargers’ depth chart at the position, but he did not show during his rookie season that he’s capable of being a No. 1 wideout.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz was asked the importance of the receiver position to building a championship roster.

“I think it’s important. I do,” Hortiz said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “But I don’t place an increased importance on any position other than, obviously, the quarterback position.”

The Chargers will address the position at some point in the draft, and likely more than once, but will they use their first pick on a wideout? Hortiz mentioned a best-player-available approach more than once Thursday.

So, it’s a good thing for the Chargers that the best players available at No. 5 likely will be the receivers, which is the biggest need for Los Angeles. But good receivers will be available later, too.

The Rams selected receiver Puka Nacua in the fifth round last year.

“I can promise you wide receiver is going to be a deep position in the draft every year,” Hortiz said. “It’s just the way the game has evolved and changed.”