Will Ferrell on track to play John Madden in new film

“Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite football team?”

That probably won’t be a line from the upcoming film about John Madden, but the actor who once said something very similar to that could soon be playing the role of the iconic head coach.

Via Deadline.com, Will Ferrell will potentially play the title character in Madden, a Prime Video Sports Original.

Madden will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jonathan Shukat, Jason Blumenthal and Giants co-owner Steve Tisch.

Per Deadline.com, “the film focuses on [Madden’s] friendship with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and how Madden found a second act that made him far more famous” than coaching.

Known for his impersonation of the late Harry Caray , it will be interesting to see how Ferrell conveys Madden to the screen.

Several years ago, Ferrell (with a parrot on his shoulder) explained to Conan O’Brien that Madden was upset by Ferrell’s cameo in baseball spring training . During the segment, Ferrell said something as if it were in Madden’s voice .

Let’s just say it was a far cry from Frank Caliendo .