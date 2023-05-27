 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Ferrell on track to play John Madden in new film

  
Published May 27, 2023 06:57 AM

“Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite football team?”

That probably won’t be a line from the upcoming film about John Madden, but the actor who once said something very similar to that could soon be playing the role of the iconic head coach.

Via Deadline.com, Will Ferrell will potentially play the title character in Madden, a Prime Video Sports Original.

Madden will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jonathan Shukat, Jason Blumenthal and Giants co-owner Steve Tisch.

Per Deadline.com, “the film focuses on [Madden’s] friendship with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and how Madden found a second act that made him far more famous” than coaching.

Known for his impersonation of the late Harry Caray , it will be interesting to see how Ferrell conveys Madden to the screen.

Several years ago, Ferrell (with a parrot on his shoulder) explained to Conan O’Brien that Madden was upset by Ferrell’s cameo in baseball spring training . During the segment, Ferrell said something as if it were in Madden’s voice .

Let’s just say it was a far cry from Frank Caliendo .