Will Johnson, Will Hernandez are active for the Cardinals

Rookie cornerback Will Johnson will be back in the lineup for the Cardinals on Sunday.

Johnson was listed as questionable to play due to the groin injury that kept him out the last two weeks, but he avoided the inactive list and will play against the Titans. Guard Will Hernandez is also active and set to play for the first time this season.

Cornerback Max Melton was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury and he’s not going to play this week. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson and offensive lineman Evan Brown are also out with injuries.

Tackle Josh Fryar, tackle Demontrey Jacobs, linebacker Xavier Thomas, and wide receiver Xavier Weaver are also inactive.

Reports on Sunday said Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will play and he is active for Tennessee. Right tackle JC Latham, wide receiver Bryce Oliver, tackle John Ojukwu, offensive lineman Blake Hance, cornerback Samuel Womack, wide receiver James Proche, and offensive lineman Brant Banks are not going to play.